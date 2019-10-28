Eagles undrafted rookie linebacker T.J. Edwards had his most productive game as a pro as Philadelphia defeated the Bills 31-13 on Sunday at New Era Field in Buffalo.
Edwards had two solo tackles and three assisted tackles as the Eagles improved to 4-4 at the halfway mark of the season.
In three appearances this season, Edwards has contributed eight solo tackles and four assists while continuing to impress his teammates.
“We knew before training camp that he was going to make the team already," Philadelphia linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill told NBC Sports earlier this month. "He was an undrafted guy and for guys like that, it’s a battle to make the team. But we could tell right away.”