T.J. Edwards - Eagles

Despite being on the wrong end of a 38-20 decision in Minnesota, Eagles rookie linebacker T.J. Edwards makes his first appearance on our weekly ex-Badgers roundup with four solo tackles Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Lining up on defense for the second time this season, the tackles were the 23-year-old former UW standout's first in the NFL since joining Philadelphia after going undrafted in April.
The loss to the Vikings dropped the Eagles to 3-3 on the season, but Edwards, who played 10 snaps Sunday, could be in line for additional playing time after the Eagles released veteran linebacker Zach Brown, who started the first six games of the season before being cut loose following the loss.