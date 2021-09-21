 Skip to main content
T.J. Edwards — Eagles
49ers Eagles Football

In what was a tough loss for Philadelphia, former UW linebacker T.J. Edwards had a good game with six tackles, three of which were solo efforts.

Edwards, who’s in his third year as a starter for the Eagles, now has 11 tackles this year.

