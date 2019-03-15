I am humbled by the support that District 12 gave me to lead the primary election by 11 percent. Throughout this election, I haven’t received the traditional group endorsements and I have still received an amazing amount of support. This tells me that our community wants a candidate that knows them and will work for their interests, instead of a party or organization’s interests. District 12 wants change and I am a candidate that will bring real change. They want their elected officials to fight for them on issues like PFAS water contamination, the Oscar Mayer Development project, public safety, transportation, affordable housing solutions, flooding and environmental concerns, as well as create racially equitable opportunities with areas of our district that face high unemployment rates and a sense of disconnection and segregation from the rest of the district.
I know that Madison is a great city, but for many of our neighbors this is not a reality. I want our communities to thrive and allow for everyone to have the opportunity to succeed. Over the past three years I have actively volunteered on several committees to make this a reality. I served as co-chair of the Eken Park Neighborhood Association, vice chair of the Public Safety Review Committee, a member of the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee, and a member of the Task Force on Equity in Music and Entertainment. I also currently work as an energy efficiency project manager for an independent nonprofit. With all these experiences, I have been able to work with a diverse group of people that have different backgrounds and priorities, all of which influence our communities and our local economy.
One of my biggest concerns for our district is the high unemployment rate. According to the City of Madison Neighborhood Indicators Project, our district, the north side, has an alarmingly high unemployment rate of 11.7 percent. While working on the Oscar Mayer Strategic Committee, I focused on jobs for our diverse community and ensuring a diversity of ownership, while prioritizing the needs of local businesses. If elected, I am going to create more livable-wage jobs for communities with high unemployment and make our communities safer by finding community solutions to public safety concerns.
As co-chair of Eken Park Neighborhood Association, I listened to my constituents and acted on their behalf when needed. When concerns about Washington Manor Park’s infrastructure arose, I took action with the city by fostering the process to get new equipment for the park. When my neighbors were concerned about drugs and violence, I acted by creating an outreach committee that created a dialogue with the local community and other stakeholders as well as connecting them with the right resources to get their voices heard.
Involving my community and creating an open communication plan will also be a priority. While running my campaign, I’ve connected with members from all the district communities and met with all levels of local stakeholders. I plan to involve community groups and my constituents in city decision-making when I’m on the City Council. I will build partnerships by reaching out to neighborhood associations, local teachers, housing and social work managers, civic associations, non-profits, schools, businesses, community groups, local community police officers, faith communities, local community leaders and other key stakeholders.
I want to enhance and restore the trust residents have in local government as well as make them feel a sense of belonging here. I am honored to receive the support I have so far and hope that we can continue to bring real change together.