Syed Abbas: As District 12 alder, I've worked tirelessly for constituents and future generations

In 2019, I was elected as District 12 alder. I went straight to work listening to my constituents and bringing their voices to the Common Council.

I am running for reelection because I want to make the world a better place for future generations, including my own two small daughters. I have always been driven to make a difference and serve the public.

During the past 23 months, I have worked tirelessly for and with my constituents on the issues that matter to them. I have hosted many public input meetings, worked with my colleagues on the council and with other neighborhood constituents including residents, small business owners and neighborhood associations, among others to try to understand the problems or obstacles they are facing in our district and how we can work together to try to solve them.

I continuously advocate for environmental justice — a top priority because our district has a higher concentration of people of color and working-class people than most other areas in Madison. District 12 has considerable environmental concerns including water pollution, soil contamination and noise pollution. I will continue to stand strong in the fight for safe, clean neighborhoods for all.