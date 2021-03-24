Syed Abbas: As District 12 alder, I've worked tirelessly for constituents and future generations

In 2019, I was elected as District 12 alder. I went straight to work listening to my constituents and bringing their voices to the Common Council.
I am running for reelection because I want to make the world a better place for future generations, including my own two small daughters. I have always been driven to make a difference and serve the public.
During the past 23 months, I have worked tirelessly for and with my constituents on the issues that matter to them. I have hosted many public input meetings, worked with my colleagues on the council and with other neighborhood constituents including residents, small business owners and neighborhood associations, among others to try to understand the problems or obstacles they are facing in our district and how we can work together to try to solve them.
I continuously advocate for environmental justice — a top priority because our district has a higher concentration of people of color and working-class people than most other areas in Madison. District 12 has considerable environmental concerns including water pollution, soil contamination and noise pollution. I will continue to stand strong in the fight for safe, clean neighborhoods for all.
The deployment of the F-35 fighter jets to Madison Truax Field disproportionately will impact low-income communities and people of color. Many areas in District 12 will be impacted by the increased noise of the F-35 jets, and some areas will become “uninhabitable” per the Environmental Impact Statement sponsored by the U.S. Air Force due to above 65 decibel noise pollution caused by the jets. I cosponsored a resolution to oppose the F-35s.
Also, the use of firefighter spray at Truax Fire Pit has contaminated our drinking water with PFAS. During the November 2020 budget session, I sponsored a budget amendment to add $50,000 for testing the water in our district and I demanded the process be expedited and transparent.
I proposed an amendment to add Madison’s first environmental justice language into the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan (OMSAP). The Oscar Mayer site will be redeveloped into walkable community uses, and the 100-plus years of industrial contamination must be cleaned up. Due to my advocacy, the plan now includes a goal to: “Address racial justice and social equity during the OMSAP redevelopment process, which must include assessing and preventing human exposures to toxic chemicals at the site and/or released from the site among all people and particularly at-risk low-income people and people of color."
As an alder, I kept my commitment to fight global warming and climate change. I advocated for my constituents' voices at the council to protect the Hartmeyer wetlands. After countless hours of hard work and dedication, we saved 16 acres of wetlands.
On the legislation front, in 2019, as a new alderman, I proposed a plastic straw ordinance to reduce single use plastic in the City of Madison. I also introduced a game changing electric vehicle ordinance to create electric vehicle infrastructure in Madison and help reduce carbon emissions. Both ordinances passed by the City Council.
The pandemic has created many hardships for city of Madison residents. For those facing extreme housing insecurity, I cosponsored a bill to fund the move of the men’s shelter within District 12 to increase capacity. I also co-sponsored the emergency bill to develop the Tiny Home Village on Aberg Avenue to house people facing extreme conditions this past winter.
It’s been a hard year; 2020 saw us go through unprecedented strife and brought to light many problems within our society. We are living through many things, but none as profound as this new wave of a civil rights movement. It is both heartbreaking and inspiring to see that many in our society still are fighting for equity and equality. I am part of that movement and I want to bring a real change.
My record shows I work hard for my constituents. As a leader I listen, learn and lead. I’m a collaborator and I have a history of working with everyone. Thank you for your support and don’t forget to vote on April 6 (or before by absentee ballot)!