Sydney Cherney, so., G, Reedsburg
Sophomore Sydney Cherney averaged 14.5 points as a freshman and scored in double figures in all but one of Reedsburg's games. 

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Sydney is the younger of the two Cherney sisters and is emerging as one of the top players in her class, according to Simon. As a freshman, she averaged 14.5 points a game, second on the team, and had 20-point and 14-point games during the state tournament. “One of the better sophomores in the state of Wisconsin based on production,” Simon said.

