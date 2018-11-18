New Glarus, “America’s Little Switzerland,” has Swiss roots that run deep. A small business district is filled with Swiss restaurants, artisan food shops and European gift stores with chalet-style buildings. Streets have names like Bahnhoff Strasse and Rüti Strasse. It’s like visiting Switzerland but on only a half-tank of gas.
Just southwest of Madison, a short 35-minute drive, New Glarus is surrounded by rolling green hills, peaceful pastures and a palpable Swiss influence. Its affectionate nickname makes sense because the town was originally settled in 1845 by a band of Swiss pioneers who fled the canton of Glarus in Switzerland during an economic crisis.
With New Glarus’ beer gardens and penchant for polka, it’s no wonder thousands of tourists – including many Swiss natives – come to experience the rich Swiss heritage of. The community is a perfect destination for a weekend getaway any time of the year. Live Polka music is playing every Friday and Saturday night at the New Glarus Hotel Restaurant.
New Glarus is popular for the New Glarus Brewing Company and for several large events throughout the year. The city is home to fine dining, European sausages, cheese fondue and two cheese stores that carry more than 100 artisanal cheeses – almost all made by local cheesemakers. Green County claims to have the highest concentration of cheesemakers in the nation.
Shopping New Glarus for the holidays is relaxing with no heavy traffic, no long lines and plenty of places to take a break. Shoppers can sip a Spotted Cow, a glass of wine or a fresh-brewed coffee; plenty of choices offer lunch. No two shops are alike; each specializes in merchandise not found anywhere else.
For a break from shopping, the Sugar River Bike Trail follows an abandoned railroad line in south-central Wisconsin for 24 miles from New Glarus to Brodhead. Fourteen trestle bridges cross the Sugar River and its tributaries, with the trail passing by farmlands, woods, rolling hills, scenic meadows, remnant prairies and glacial topography. The Sugar River Trail headquarters is the restored 1887 railroad depot in New Glarus – also home to the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Information Center. Bike rentals are available, weather permitting.
The Chalet Landhaus Inn includes a variety of amenities for a relaxed and fun stay. Included are whirlpool suites, family suites and standard rooms to accommodate family and friends. Enjoy an indoor pool, sauna, hot tub and steam room. Breakfast in the Alpine Restaurant is included with a continental breakfast each weekday, and a hot breakfast Saturday and Sunday mornings. Wireless internet and use of a business office are complimentary. Located right on the Sugar River Bike Trail, trail passes can be purchased to enjoy miles of scenic trails.
Whether for a day or a weekend there’s always something happening in New Glarus. Visit swisstown.com or call 608-527-2095 for more information.