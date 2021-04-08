 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susanne Voeltz

Susanne Voeltz

Our daughter Nathalie McFadden was born two weeks early — August 24, 1990 — so she could attend Barry’s debut against the California Golden Bears — and she did!!! It was the start of an uninterrupted love affair with UW, as an exceptional institution and UW Sports. Nathalie grew up on Langdon Street so was fully immersed in Saturday Game Day culture. While she moved to Chicago after graduating from UW-Madison, five years ago she returned to work at the UW Foundation and Alumni Association in her dream job promoting all things Bucky.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado victims prepare for more storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics