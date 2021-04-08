Susanne Voeltz

Our daughter Nathalie McFadden was born two weeks early — August 24, 1990 — so she could attend Barry’s debut against the California Golden Bears — and she did!!! It was the start of an uninterrupted love affair with UW, as an exceptional institution and UW Sports. Nathalie grew up on Langdon Street so was fully immersed in Saturday Game Day culture. While she moved to Chicago after graduating from UW-Madison, five years ago she returned to work at the UW Foundation and Alumni Association in her dream job promoting all things Bucky.