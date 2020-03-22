Survey reveals winners in special award categories

Although all of the organizations recognized in this section have earned distinction as Top Workplaces for 2020, employees at some of them felt so strongly in certain respects that their companies were singled out for special awards.

Winners were determined by employee responses to specific survey statements. Based on those statements, they ranked their workplaces on a seven-point scale that ranged from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”

In the category of leadership, employees were presented with the statement, “I have confidence in the leader of this company.” There were three winners in this category:

Large company category

Kim Sponem, CEO Summit Credit Union

Employee comment: “She is committed to improving the financial lives of members and the residents of the communities we serve. She believes strong in what we do, and it shows. She is ethical. She has high moral standards and is consistent and fair. She works hard and is always seeking better ways to provide excellent products and service to the member-owners.”

Mid-sized company category

Lisa and Dennis Fleischer, owners Senior Helpers