Survey reveals winners in special award categories

Although all of the organizations recognized in this section have earned distinction as Top Workplaces for 2020, employees at some of them felt so strongly in certain respects that their companies were singled out for special awards.
Winners were determined by employee responses to specific survey statements. Based on those statements, they ranked their workplaces on a seven-point scale that ranged from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”
In the category of leadership, employees were presented with the statement, “I have confidence in the leader of this company.” There were three winners in this category:
Large company category
Kim Sponem, CEO Summit Credit Union
Employee comment: “She is committed to improving the financial lives of members and the residents of the communities we serve. She believes strong in what we do, and it shows. She is ethical. She has high moral standards and is consistent and fair. She works hard and is always seeking better ways to provide excellent products and service to the member-owners.”
Mid-sized company category
Lisa and Dennis Fleischer, owners Senior Helpers
Employee comment: “They really do care. It comes across in their emails. Their Monday prayer emails in particular have given me an emotional boost on many occasions. Both types of emails show how much they appreciate the work we’re doing and understand we need to feel cared for, too.”
Small company category
Andy and Terry Kurth, co-owners Weed Man Lawn Care
Employee comment: “It is a well-run company that offers great service to customers. The training to do a great job is well-planned-out for success.”
Firms also earned special recognition in the following categories, based on stand-out performances on the employee survey:
Direction
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.
Survey statement: “I believe this company is headed in the right direction.”
One Fairway employee said, “We are growing at an unbelievable pace,” while another said the firm is “competitively trying to maximize our share of the market.” Madison-based Fairway, started in 1996, has grown to 7,248 employees in 500 branches nationwide.
Managers
TDS Telecommunications Survey statements: “My manager helps me learn and grow,” “My manager makes it easier to do my job well,” and “My manager cares about my concerns.”
The telecommunications and cable firm’s employees expressed strong confidence in their managers. Says one TDS employee: “My manager encourages our team to establish short- and long-term career and personal goals. … He has shown awareness of my goals specifically and offers guidance on how to achieve them.” Another says that their manager “provides consistent feedback on tasks performed and encourages learning via the online courses and working with other teams.”
New ideas
ABODO
Survey statement: “New ideas are encouraged at this company.”
ABODO, the Madison-based online rental marketplace, received top scores in this category. Abodo CEO Alec Slocum said the firm encourages everyone at the firm to generate and contribute ideas. “The culture in a company is nothing more than the people who work there,” he said. “Where do people want to work? In a place where they can have ideas and see those ideas implemented.”
Doers
Horizon Develop Build Manage Survey statement: “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”
Employees at this development, construction and property management firm say they believe in the company’s ethic of efficiency and its vision statement, which includes “Our commitment to you is simple: we’ll do it right.” The firm, according to CEO Dan Fitzgerald, takes pains to document and routinely update its practices, leaving a record of how to solve problems, creating a pathway for future employees.
Meaningfulness
Holtz Builders Inc.
Survey Statement: “My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful.”
This Lake Delton-based, family-owned general commercial construction contractor has a staff that appreciates management’s approach. Says one: “I feel I make a difference with Holtz Builders. Lots of other companies talk about a family culture and fall short. Holtz Builders exceeded my expectations in being a big family. The owner, Tom Holtz, genuinely cares about each and every one of us. However, it does not stop there. Everyone wants the next team member to succeed.”
Values
EVCO Plastics
Survey statement: “This company operates by strong values.”
Values are important to the employees at EVCO Plastics. The DeForest plastic injection molding firm stresses respect, integrity and a constant drive to improve people and technology. One employee says, “I enjoy the positive, collaborative culture at EVCO. Our global footprint and our solid client base make my job very interesting. I love the technical basis of our industry and our desire to continually pursue technology and systems to improve and grow.”
Clued-in senior management
Kwik Trip Inc.
Survey statement: “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”
This convenience store chain, with 44 stores in the Madison area, has managers that employees say are responsive and in the know about company affairs. One employee says, “Kwik Trip is an overly transparent company — willing sharing general company information as well as specific weekly progress towards goals.”
Communication
Shine United
Survey statement: “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.”
The 45 employees at this Madison advertising, design and interactive agency are impressed with the level of openness and communication at the firm. “I’ve had a long career, and these owners have been extremely transparent in disclosing profits and goals and sharing the wealth as a result. Truly rare,” said one Shine United employee.
Appreciation
First Choice Dental Group Survey statement: “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”
This group of dental professionals at 11 clinics in the Madison area has employees that say the firm appreciates their efforts. “For me, there are many things First Choice does that make me feel appreciated: recognition of birthdays and anniversaries, all-staff meetings, occasional lunches and office outings. The ability to communicate thoughts with co-workers – all of which make me feel appreciated,” said one employee.
Work/life flexibility
Amtelco Survey statement: “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.”
This McFarland company, which specializes in call center communication systems, says it has a low turnover rate and a family feel. According to one staffer, “Amtelco provides plenty of vacation time, personal time, sick time, holidays, and early closing days to ensure that our lives are well balanced. Amtelco also does more than any other company I know to encourage employees to spend time with family and friends, especially in times of need.”
Training
Aldi
Survey statement: “I get the formal training I want for my career.”
Aldi, which has a corporate growth strategy aimed at becoming America’s third-largest grocer by 2022, emphasizes training as its employee base expands. In addition to training for front-line workers, the chain offers a manager trainee program that spans 32 weeks and covers all aspects of store management, including inventory, scheduling, leadership and budgeting. District managers are immersed in a 51-week training program.
Benefits
WEA Member Benefits Survey statement: “My benefit package is good compared to others in this industry.”
Employees at WEA Member Benefits, which provides financial and insurance services to Wisconsin public-school employees, are struck by the quality of their own benefit packages. They enjoy remote working arrangements, free parking, a retirement plan with employer contribution and an option to buy auto and home insurance and open an IRA with payroll deductions.