SUPREME COURT
These 10 restaurants are off the beaten path and may not immediately come to mind when you're in the mood to dine out. Some are hidden in plai…
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
There wasn’t a playbook to follow as a small group within the UW men’s basketball program tried to navigate the aftermath of Erik Helland using a racial epithet in front of players last month.
The show is casting amateur bakers from Madison and surrounding communities, with an application deadline of Feb. 25.
The Houston Texans defensive end and the Chicago Red Stars midfielder were wed Saturday.
Report: Michigan State to hire former Badgers player Mel Tucker; ex-Badgers coach Bret Bielema was interested in job
The Spartans are hiring Mel Tucker, who played defensive back for UW in the 1990s, away from Colorado, with the first report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.
MMSD staff bathroom use becomes an issue after complaint regarding transgender staff member at Allis
Madison Metropolitan School District officials are examining how to make a "best practice" of staff not using student bathrooms work in older buildings after a transgender staff member wrote an open letter claiming such a practice has a transphobic effect.
A court case over ownership of the company name has been decided after more than three years of litigation and now the owners have plans to double production and take the brand into stores and shops around the country.
Austin Carl will not have the influential neighborhood association's support at a Feb. 19 alcohol license hearing.
"This homicide was a cold, calculated and extremely violent homicide," Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said.