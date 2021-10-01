SUPER SAMEDY

The Badgers have faced a few dynamic pin hitters this season, led by Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley and Kentucky’s Madi Skinner. But Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy may well be the most challenging opponent of them all.
Samedy, a fifth-year player, ranks fifth nationally with 5.09 kills per set and earned her 10th career Big Ten Player of the Week honor last week (tying UW’s Dana Rettke for the third most in conference history). She had 30 kills on 76 swings in the opening five-set win over Michigan.
And what makes her even more rare is she does this from the right side, a position that usually gets fewer opportunities than the left-side hitters.
“Steph is one of the elite college players our game has ever seen,” Sheffield said. “She’s phenomenal. She can hit with range. She’s one of the few opposites that can take out the trash and make good things happen in bad situations. She knows when to keep the ball in play and she can get on a ball in a hurry and terminate at some sick angles that most people can’t do, especially right handers over there on the right pin. She’s a solid blocker, turned herself into a really good server and defensively is pretty solid. She’s an all-around player. She’s a handful, no doubt about it.”