For fans of John Elway and the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl XXXII is remembered for being the quarterback’s first championship after three disappointing, lopsided Super Bowl losses earlier in his career. The indelible memories from the game are Elway being helicoptered near the goal line after being hit by Packers safety Mike Prior at the end of a crucial scramble, owner Pat Bowlen’s “This one’s for John!” proclamation while holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft, and game MVP Terrell Davis running through the Green Bay defense for the final touchdown as if the Packers weren’t even trying. (Which they weren’t.)
For fans of Brett Favre and the Packers, it’s remembered for losing to a 12½-point underdog, for the team failing to win back-to-back titles after the Super Bowl XXXI triumph a year earlier had ended a 29-year championship drought, and for the way legendary general manager Ron Wolf described his team after the 31-24 defeat.
“We're a one-year wonder,” Wolf said. “Just a fart in the wind.”
The Packers had been vying to become the seventh team to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Instead, they became the third to lose in a repeat bid, and victims of the second-biggest upset in Super Bowl history, surpassed only by the Baltimore Colts’ stunning loss to Broadway Joe Namath and the New York Jets in Super Bowl III.
The Packers rallied from deficits of 10 and seven points during the game, tying it at 24-24. But with the Broncos nearing the goal line with under 2 minutes to play, coach Mike Holmgren decided to allow the Broncos to score the go-ahead touchdown to get the ball back to Favre and the offense in hopes of forcing the first overtime in Super Bowl history. Instead, the Packers' ensuing drive fizzled on a fourth-down incompletion intended for tight end Mark Chmura.
A day later, Holmgren admitted he lost track of the downs when he allowed Davis to score. Had he played it out and the defense held the Broncos to a field goal, the Packers might have had as much as a minute and a half — albeit without timeouts — to get a game-winning touchdown or tie the game with a field goal.
"It was a strategy I felt was our only chance to win the football game, because if they kick that field goal there would have only been about 10 or 15 seconds left," Holmgren said after the game. The next day, he admitted he thought it was first down — not second — when he told the defense to let Davis score.
"I don't think anybody in our locker room thought we'd lose," team president/CEO Bob Harlan said years later. "It was tough to accept. We have a party after the Super Bowl, win or lose, and what a difference from the year before when we were dancing and celebrating. It was so subdued and people were even afraid to speak."