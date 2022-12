The first meeting between the Wolves and Cardinals comes at a crucial juncture early in the season as the Big Eight Conference title race is already in full swing. Sun Prairie West picked up a big win over last year’s runner-up, Janesville Craig, cruising to an 86-54 decision last Friday following an earlier loss to reigning co-champion Verona. Meanwhile, Sun Prairie East has shown some early season toughness following a long list of departures with the split into two schools.