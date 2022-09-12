 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sun Prairie West (3-1) at Sun Prairie East (2-2)

  • 0
Sun Prairie East Kaminsky for 2022 Week 4 poll

Sun Prairie East’s Jerry Kaminski throws a pass against Monona Grove during their game earlier this season in Sun Prairie.

This will be the first meeting between the Sun Prairie schools since West opened this school year. Brady Rhoads passed for a touchdown and ran for another in Sun Prairie West’s 31-14 loss to Milton last week. The defeat snapped the Wolves’ three-game winning streak. Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes, Evan Richmond had two scoring receptions and Cortez LeGrant Jr. rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Beaver Dam. A new city championship trophy will be unveiled at a pregame tailgate (first Border Blitz BBQ from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), where proceeds will go to the Sunshine Place, a nonprofit that benefits people in northeastern Dane County.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics