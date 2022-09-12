Sun Prairie West (3-1) at Sun Prairie East (2-2)

This will be the first meeting between the Sun Prairie schools since West opened this school year. Brady Rhoads passed for a touchdown and ran for another in Sun Prairie West’s 31-14 loss to Milton last week. The defeat snapped the Wolves’ three-game winning streak. Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski threw three touchdown passes, Evan Richmond had two scoring receptions and Cortez LeGrant Jr. rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Beaver Dam. A new city championship trophy will be unveiled at a pregame tailgate (first Border Blitz BBQ from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.), where proceeds will go to the Sunshine Place, a nonprofit that benefits people in northeastern Dane County.