Sun Prairie teacher accused of recording students in bathroom

A Sun Prairie middle school teacher was accused Friday of recording students in the school bathroom over a period of time.

Matthew E. Quaglieri, 34, was arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Sun Prairie police said they were alerted Friday of inappropriate behavior by a staff member at Prairie View Middle School. Police said the school district is cooperating with the investigation and that the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is assisting.

School officials sent two letters to parents Friday, one alerting them to the police presence at the school and another giving more details about the arrest. They said a male student reported feeling uncomfortable and may have been recorded in a restroom at Prairie View.

Police said during their investigation, they learned that a teacher had been recording students in the bathroom.

Quaglieri was suspended. On his LinkedIn page, he identifies himself as a music teacher.

The district said it was making counselors available to students in all its 6th through 12th grade schools.

Sun Prairie police said investigators are trying to determine the identity of any additional victims. They asked anyone who has information about the case or who believes their child might be a victim to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.