 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sun Prairie East vs. Madison East girls basketball, at Verona, Saturday, 3:15 p.m.

  • 0
Lucy Strey

Verona’s Paige Lambe (12) goes for a shot against Sun Prairie East’s Lucy Strey (15) during a game at Verona High School in Verona, Wis., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Sun Prairie East and Madison East will meet for the second time this season during the MLK Tournament at Verona High School. In the first matchup, the Purgolders drubbed the Cardinals, 76-53, in Big Eight Conference action on Nov. 17. Madison East’s Kylah McCullers shined in the first matchup with 30 points and five 3-pointers while Sun Prairie East’s Lucy Strey led her squad with 20 points.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics