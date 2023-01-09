Sun Prairie East vs. Madison East girls basketball, at Verona, Saturday, 3:15 p.m.

Sun Prairie East and Madison East will meet for the second time this season during the MLK Tournament at Verona High School. In the first matchup, the Purgolders drubbed the Cardinals, 76-53, in Big Eight Conference action on Nov. 17. Madison East’s Kylah McCullers shined in the first matchup with 30 points and five 3-pointers while Sun Prairie East’s Lucy Strey led her squad with 20 points.