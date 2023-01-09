Sun Prairie East vs. Madison East girls basketball, at Verona, Saturday, 3:15 p.m.

Sun Prairie East and Madison East will meet for the second time this season during the MLK Tournament at Verona High School. In the first matchup, the Purgolders drubbed the Cardinals, 76-53, in Big Eight Conference action on Nov. 17. Madison East’s Kylah McCullers shined in the first matchup with 30 points and five 3-pointers while Sun Prairie East’s Lucy Strey led her squad with 20 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark McMullen
Regional Sports Reporter
Mark is currently a regional sports reporter for Lee Sports Wisconsin.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today