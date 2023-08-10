|Date
|Game
|Aug. 17
|at Monona Grove
|Aug. 25
|at Mukwonago
|Sept. 1
|at Waunakee
|Sept. 8
|BEAVER DAM
|Sept. 15
|at Sun Prairie West
|Sept. 22
|OREGON
|Sept. 29
|at Milton
|Oct. 5
|WATERTOWN
|Oct. 13
|STOUGHTON
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sean Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today