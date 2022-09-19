Sun Prairie East (3-2) at Oregon (4-1)

The Cardinals' high-powered attack has delivered dominant consecutive wins outscoring Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie West by a combined score of 96-7 over the last two weeks. Jerry Kaminski has thrown for 431 yards and six touchdowns in that span, including 216 and three scores in last week's 54-7 win in the inaugural rivalry win over the Wolves. The Panthers have been the surprise of the Badger Large Conference with the undefeated start to league play. Oregon rolled past Sauk Prairie last week 33-8 behind 180 yards on 20 carries from Jeremiah Rockiett after grinding out two wins.