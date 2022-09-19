 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sun Prairie East (3-2) at Oregon (4-1)

  • 0
Talib Miller1

Sun Prairie East's Talib Miller celebrates his sack in the first quarter of last week's 54-7 win over Sun Prairie West at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

The Cardinals' high-powered attack has delivered dominant consecutive wins outscoring Beaver Dam and Sun Prairie West by a combined score of 96-7 over the last two weeks. Jerry Kaminski has thrown for 431 yards and six touchdowns in that span, including 216 and three scores in last week's 54-7 win in the inaugural rivalry win over the Wolves. The Panthers have been the surprise of the Badger Large Conference with the undefeated start to league play. Oregon rolled past Sauk Prairie last week 33-8 behind 180 yards on 20 carries from Jeremiah Rockiett after grinding out two wins.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics