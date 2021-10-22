In an effort to help provide Dane County families with Thanksgiving meals, Wisconsin athletics is partnering with the Goodman Community Center and Hy-Vee to host “Stuff the Field House” on Friday. The goal is to register more than 4,000 Dane County families, including 10,000 children, to receive a Thanksgiving meal.
Food and monetary donations will be collected before the UW-Ohio State match. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as stuffing, canned soup, instant mashed potatoes, broth, gravy, cranberry sauce, beans or corn. All donations will go to the Goodman Community Center Thanksgiving Basket Drive.