 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUFF THE FIELD HOUSE
0 Comments

STUFF THE FIELD HOUSE

  • 0

In an effort to help provide Dane County families with Thanksgiving meals, Wisconsin athletics is partnering with the Goodman Community Center and Hy-Vee to host “Stuff the Field House” on Friday. The goal is to register more than 4,000 Dane County families, including 10,000 children, to receive a Thanksgiving meal.

Food and monetary donations will be collected before the UW-Ohio State match. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as stuffing, canned soup, instant mashed potatoes, broth, gravy, cranberry sauce, beans or corn. All donations will go to the Goodman Community Center Thanksgiving Basket Drive.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Manganiello leads tributes to Halyna Hutchins following on-set accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics