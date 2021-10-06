STUDENT SUPPORT

UW long has been among the attendance leaders in college volleyball, ranking at least in the top five in each of the past 20 seasons. The Badgers have been second to Nebraska since reopening part of the upper deck and and now most of the upper deck in 2018. That’s the case this season with UW’s capacity up to 7,540, while the Cornhuskers are averaging 8,174 with the help of standing room tickets.

Students throughout the years have not been a major part of that, generally filling the lower half of the middle section on the south end of the UW Field House next to the band.

But that has changed this season as students have filled the entire south end lower deck and much of the upper deck for most matches.

“The UW Madhouse group has been awesome,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “The energy that they bring, the excitement, I love it. Our players are excited.”

Sheffield said that the student ticket allotment of about 1,500 tickets has been sold out for most matches. That number alone would rank 23rd in total attendance nationally, ahead of Big Ten schools like Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern and Rutgers.

Sheffield suggested that being kept away last season because of COVID-19 has fed the students’ desire to show up this season.

“They’re just hungry to get back and be a part of this,” he said. “I think we’ve got great student leadership that is galvanizing them and I think the connection with our marketing group is really good. Hopefully we can continue to grow that.”