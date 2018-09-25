San Antonio has been to the playoffs in each of the last 21 seasons. The NBA record is 22 straight, set by Philadelphia from 1950 through 1971.
If the Spurs get there this season, it’ll be the first time they do so without any of their Big Three — Tim Duncan (retired two years ago), Manu Ginobili (retired this summer) or Tony Parker (now in Charlotte) — on the roster.
“It’s a great opportunity for a new challenge,” said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who took Ginobili along for San Antonio’s preseason coaching retreat last week and picked his brain on strategy for the coming season.