The Stoughton Chamber is an association of businesses, organizations and individuals who believe that by working together to promote the commercial and economic development of Stoughton, the quality of life in the community will be enhanced.
Stoughton has always been known for the way the town embraces its Norwegian heritage. Just 20 minutes south of Madison, Stoughton is a destination for food, music, boutique shopping – and Norwegian heritage. Events include the Syttende Mai, which is in its 65th year, and the Coffee Break Festival, which is in its 21st year.
Since reopening in 2001 the Stoughton Opera House has drawn thousands of music lovers for its acoustics and restored turn-of-the-century intimate performance space. Performers like Winona Judd, Richard Thompson and Roseann Cash are just a few who return season after season.
At the far west end of Stoughton’s historic downtown is a new Norwegian Heritage Center, Livsreise. Its mission is to create an experience that allows visitors to explore Stoughton’s Norwegian identity. Also featured are changing art exhibits and a genealogy center. Visitors can be in touch with the journeys of Wisconsin’s earliest settlers, and learn about life’s struggles from the voices of those who came to the frontier that was this area.
Surveyed in 1833, the Stoughton area was described as thinly timbered in burr, white and yellow oak, a strip of timber dividing the prairie along the river, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. When Luke Stoughton of Janesville came to the area, he was struck by its possibilities; he purchased 800 acres of land in 1847, for $2,100.
The Catfish River, renamed the Yahara River in 1855, which ran through town, had a drop suitable for running sawmills and gristmills. It provided a river road leading straight from Madison to the Mississippi, perfect for moving goods. Stoughton quickly platted his village, built a sawmill, hired a miller to build and run a grist mill, and encouraged teachers, doctors, blacksmiths and shop owners to settle there. The railroad rerouted its track through town on land Stoughton donated for the right of way and a depot.
Farmers planted fields of wheat and brought it to Stoughton for grinding, which, in turn, encouraged T.G. Mandt to build his Mandt Wagon Works factory. The factory employed 225 men by 1883, when a fire destroyed most of his buildings. The Mandt, and later Stoughton wagon, was well known as far away as Iowa and Minnesota for its extraordinary workmanship and design.
Following the demise of wheat crops in Wisconsin, farmers planted tobacco. The labor-intensive crop led to the construction of large warehouses and sorting houses, which provided work for a new flood of immigrants from Norway. While the men worked in the factories and stores, the women worked in the warehouses. Their need for time off at mid-morning to see to household chores started the tradition of a mid-day coffee break, an invention still celebrated each year in Stoughton.
From its heyday in the early 1900s Stoughton has seen its fortunes change, but reminders of its heritage have remained. Today visitors to historic downtown Stoughton will discover boutique shops, art galleries and locally owned restaurants. Most are in beautifully restored buildings, with many dating to the 1880s.