Stoughton at Oregon Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Stoughton defense celebrates a fourth-down stop during Friday's home game against Baraboo. BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers This is another rivalry game to kick off the season, with Stoughton of the Badger Small and Oregon of the Badger Large tangling. Stoughton was a 27-21 winner last year. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Vote for the Week 1 high school football game we should cover We are asking readers to vote for the high school football game they most would like to see the State Journal team cover. We will ask readers …