STORM CLOUDS LOOMING

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players' Association is set to expire on Dec. 1 and though the rhetoric has subsided somewhat, the potential for a bitter battle is still real.

The $500 million grievance claim filed by the union last month is the latest in a long list of issues for players, who are also unhappy with service time manipulation, depressed free agent markets over the last few seasons, tanking disguised as rebuilding and what they perceive to be an artificial salary cap imposed by teams looking to avoid the luxury tax threshold.

As a member of MLB's Executive Council as well as its Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee, Attanasio figures to play a significant role in the negotiations and whether or not baseball experiences its first work stoppage since the infamous 1994 strike.

For now, he's hoping that a return to normalcy, and stadiums full of boisterous crowds, will help both sides realize the damage another work stoppage could do to the game.

"I'm hoping everybody on all sides embraces the magic of being back in the ballpark," Attanasio said. "I tend to see the glass as half-full so I'll continue to be optimistic on that."