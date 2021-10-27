STIVRINS IS BACK

It’s perhaps no accident that the Cornhuskers’ revival coincided with the return of fifth-year middle blocker Lauren Stivrins.
The three-time All-American (first team in 2018 and 2020, second team in 2019) missed the first 11 matches after undergoing offseason back surgery.
She is averaging 2.58 kills per set, hitting .455, fourth best in the Big Ten in conference matches, in her eight matches since returning.
“I think any team that adds one of the best players in the game to their lineup is going to see a boost,” Sheffield said. “Not just her skill, but her experience. She has certainly elevated their team like you would expect she would.
“It’s a great story. We’ve had one of our own players (Molly Haggerty) that went through back surgery. It’s a real credit to her and their staff. She looks as athletic as she ever has. She is explosive and dynamic and skilled. It’s no joke what she’s been through.”