When Sterling Sharpe signed up for his first email address, the screen name the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver chose was inspired by something his young quarterback did quite often in the early 1990s.
“My email address was specifically based on playing with Brett Favre — ‘throwto84,’” Sharpe recalled with a laugh. ”If you ever had any doubts, just throw it to me.”
And Favre did — often. Sharpe, whose NFL career was cut short in 1994 by a neck injury, played seven seasons and was on a Pro Football Hall of Fame trajectory at the time of his injury, having caught 595 passes for 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns, never missing a game after the Packers took him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. He led the NFL in receptions four times (1989, 1990, 1992, 1993) and led the league in receiving touchdowns in 1992 and 1994.
In his final three seasons, with Favre at quarterback for all but the first two-plus games, Sharpe was the most productive pass catcher in the NFL, logging 314 receptions for 3,854 and 42 TDs.
“When I played with him and he was the young guy, he trusted us. Especially, he trusted me,” Sharpe said. “So he gave me more opportunities. He didn't have to be perfect.”
Sharpe was on his way to his fifth Pro Bowl in 1994 when, during the Packers' final game at Milwaukee County Stadium on Dec. 18, he engaged with Atlanta Falcons defensive back Brad Edwards during an Edgar Bennett run play. The seemingly innocuous collision left Sharpe lying on the turf, writhing in pain with a neck stinger. He was able to walk off under his own power, and he was back on the field the next week, catching nine passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-19 win at Tampa Bay.
But he never set foot on the playing field again, later diagnosed with an abnormality with the first two vertebrae in his neck that required fusion surgery.
“I would say for the (Hall of Fame) voters: Don’t not vote for him because his career was shortened,” Favre told the Talk of Fame Network in 2015. “I know that other players have gotten into the Hall of Fame with shortened careers due to injury. Had he continued to play, there’s no telling what type of numbers he would have continued to put up. He would’ve been the best receiver by far that I played with. For a two-year span, he was by far the best. He was an unbelievable player.”