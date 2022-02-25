Meet Stella! Meet Stella! Stella is 7-8 months old and 35lbs. Stella was taken by animal control due to poor... View on PetFinder
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Wolverines coach Juwan Howard appeared to be unhappy after Greg Gard called a timeout near the end of the Badgers' victory.
Michael Finley got his No. 24 jersey hung in the rafters at the Kohl Center. Johnny Davis and the No. 15 Badgers put on an offensive clinic in the second half. But the spotlight will be on Michigan coach Juwan Howard for striking a UW assistant coach.
Warde Manuel, the Wolverines AD, wrote that there was "no excuse" for what happened at the end of Sunday's men's basketball game against the Badgers. Read his full statement here.
Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, Badgers coach Greg Gard and three players were fined or suspended as a result of Sunday's postgame fight. Here are the details.
University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard isn't mature enough to coach in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been criticized plenty since he joined the conference. Here’s why he was right this time.
The UW men's basketball team kept rolling in conference play as the 15th-ranked Badgers cruised to a 77-63 victory over the unranked Wolverines at the Kohl Center.
Chris McIntosh said the Badgers ‘did not instigate this event’ and that members of the UW staff were ‘injured in the face.’ Wolverines coach Juwan Howard had a different perspective.
