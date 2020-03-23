Staying connected more important than ever now

For now, there is a small handful of people in our newsroom each day, and everyone in the building is adhering to strict "social distancing" rules and enhanced cleaning protocols. Keeping our staff members safe, as well as those we come in contact with, is our No. 1 priority.

All of our staff is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the virus. And for those wondering, the World Health Organization says the risk of getting the virus from the delivery of a commercial package -- such as a newspaper -- is low.

According to WHO, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.” Also among the WHO recommendations is to, “keep informed and follow the advice of the local health authorities."