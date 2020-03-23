Staying connected more important than ever now

Dear Wisconsin State Journal members,
We're coming to you today amidst the fog of the global pandemic tied to COVID-19. While schools are closed, public spaces suddenly quiet and familiar routines wildly disrupted, our staff of 45 journalists has been in "big story" mode for some time now.
It would be difficult to count the number of big, breaking stories we've reported on the past two weeks. Each day, with each news conference, another huge change to our collective status quo was announced. Sometimes, the big stories stacked up three and four at a time, all in the same day.
Needless to say, things have been busy in our world. Nearly all of our reporters, editors and photographers are working remotely at this point. And nearly all of the reporting is related in some way to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Because the stories have come at all of us in a fast and furious way, we've created a "collection" of all of our reporting tied to the COVID-19 virus. If you haven't yet, you should consider signing up for our coronavirus update email newsletter.
For now, there is a small handful of people in our newsroom each day, and everyone in the building is adhering to strict "social distancing" rules and enhanced cleaning protocols. Keeping our staff members safe, as well as those we come in contact with, is our No. 1 priority.
All of our staff is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the virus. And for those wondering, the World Health Organization says the risk of getting the virus from the delivery of a commercial package -- such as a newspaper -- is low.
According to WHO, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.” Also among the WHO recommendations is to, “keep informed and follow the advice of the local health authorities."
We know from medical authorities that the light at the end of this disconcerting tunnel isn't quite there yet, meaning that we have a ways to go in our new "social distancing" world. But we also know we'll get there eventually, and we want to do everything we can to keep you informed all the way through this difficult public journey.
We hope you've noticed that we've added some extra puzzles and games to the printed newspaper each day, with the extra pages Tuesday and Thursday directed at children. We know that many people -- hopefully most people -- are riding out the COVID-19 situation at home, and we hope that along with the needed and necessary news of the day that the State Journal also offers you some respite and relief.
In addition, we know that the pandemic has caused much disruption to families, as well as jobs and income streams. If you or someone you know is looking for an opportunity to supplement their income, we have both temporary and permanent newspaper delivery routes available. For more on how to apply for a delivery route, visit go.madison.com/routeapplication.
Thank you, as always, for being a State Journal member. It's more important now than ever to stay connected and keep up with what's going on around us. We're proud to be a part of that solution for each of our members. Take care and stay safe.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.