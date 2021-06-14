STAY THE COURSE

The 2021 season has been a bit of a roller-coaster to say the least. Milwaukee finished the first month first in the NL Central with a 17-10 record before spiraling in May thanks to a lackluster offense. The team has been surging of late as the bats have heated up and provided some much-needed support for an elite starting rotation and, while encouraging, Attanasio knows there's still a lot of baseball left to play and isn't ready to start selling tickets for a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason run just yet.

"When I bought the team, (former team owner and MLB Commissioner) Bud Selig told me 'you're never as good as you think you are when you're winning and you're never as bad as you think you are when you're losing.'"

Still, considering what the Brewers have gone through so far, especially on the injury front, Attanasio is pleased with the way things have played out.

"It feels great to be where we're at," he said. "We sort of came out of it as we did and now we’ve started to play better as some other teams are feeling it now. I think the effects of not playing last year have come home to roost. We’ve seen some players we wouldn’t otherwise see. That part’s fun.”