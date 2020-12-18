STATE JOURNAL'S PICK

In a strength-on-strength battle between Minnesota’s run game and UW’s run defense, the Badgers should be able to win out.

One would imagine the Badgers will study how the Iowa offense steamrolled Minnesota’s defensive front to the tune of 235 rushing yards for some ideas of how to control the game without needing to rely on an ailing group of receiving targets, but if Berger’s not in the backfield, UW doesn’t look to have enough explosiveness at tailback to take advantage.

GOPHERS 17, BADGERS 10

THE NUMBER (UW)

4.2: Yards per play for the Badgers the past three weeks, down from 6.1 in the first two games this season.

THE NUMBER (MINNESOTA)

154.2: Yards per game rushing for Mohamed Ibrahim, which is more than the Badgers have allowed any opposing team this season.

KEY STAT (OFFENSE)

Red-zone scoring: The Badgers have held scoreless on three of their past six red-zone trips, and only one of those three scores was a touchdown.

KEY STAT (DEFENSE)

Third-down conversions: The Gophers convert 49.3% of their third-down chances, which ranks second in the Big Ten, while the UW defense is the conference’s best on third down allowing conversions at a 23.3% clip.