Nebraska appears to be free falling towards the bottom of the Big Ten in Frost’s first season, and the Cornhuskers likely won’t be snapping their losing streak at Camp Randall.
UW 42, NEBRASKA 20
THE NUMBER (UW)
3 | Losses for the Badgers against Big Ten West Division opponents since the division was formed in 2014. UW owns a 22-3 record against Big Ten West foes over that period.
THE NUMBER (Nebraska)
2 | Full years since Nebraska has defeated a ranked opponent. The Cornhuskers last did so on Sept. 17, 2016, with a 35-32 victory over No. 22 Oregon.