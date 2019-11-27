Outside of Ohio State, this will be the Badgers’ toughest game of the season. Minnesota’s receivers are a major challenge for UW’s secondary and the Badgers can’t afford to have giveaways like they did against Purdue. This may come down to who has the ball last.
BADGERS 24, GOLDEN GOPHERS 21
THE NUMBER (UW)
676: Rushing yards for junior Jonathan Taylor in the last three games.
THE NUMBER (MINNESOTA)
20.1: Yards per catch for Rashod Bateman (above), which leads Big Ten receivers with more than 40 catches.
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Fourth-down conversion percentage: UW leads the nation at 84.6 percent conversion (11 of 13), a fact that could loom large in what figures to be a close game.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Passing efficiency: Tanner Morgan is up to No. 6 in the FBS in passing efficiency, with a rating of 187.6.