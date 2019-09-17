Things have come so easily for the Badgers in the first two games, and it’s fair to wonder how they’ll respond when faced with adversity. There figures to be some against the Wolverines, who will test UW in all three phases.
But there’s something special about the Badgers’ vibe and, most importantly, they’re at home.
BADGERS 20, WOLVERINES 16
THE NUMBER (UW)
55.0 — points per game for the Badgers, who rank third nationally in that category. Only Baylor (59.5) and Oklahoma (55.7) are higher than UW.
THE NUMBER (Michigan)
4-0 — Michigan’s record in Big Ten openers under coach Jim Harbaugh.
KEY STAT — OFFENSE
Third-down efficiency: UW has converted 65.4 percent of its third downs (17 of 26), which leads the nation. But the Badgers have had issues in that category during its previous three games against Michigan, going a combined 11 of 41 (26.8 percent).
KEY STAT — DEFENSE
Turnovers: Michigan has turned the ball over five times in its first two games, all on lost fumbles. The Badgers have collected four turnovers, including three interceptions, so far this season.