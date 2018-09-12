UW might see a much-improved BYU team from last season, but the Badgers should be capable of leaving Camp Randall with another comfortable victory.
BADGERS 31, COUGARS 10
THE NUMBER (UW)
150 | Games as a member of UW’s coaching staff for Paul Chryst after Saturday’s game against BYU. The Badgers are 114-35 with Chryst on staff, including stints as tight ends coach (2002), offensive coordinator (2005-11) and head coach (2015-present).
THE NUMBER (BYU)
3 | Years since the Cougars defeated a ranked team — a 35-24 home win over No. 20 Boise State on Sept. 12, 2015.