UW might see a much-improved BYU team from last season, but the Badgers should be capable of leaving Camp Randall with another comfortable victory.

BADGERS 31, COUGARS 10

Paul Chryst
Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor talks with coach Paul Chryst after Taylor scored in the fourth quarter of UW's 45-14 win over the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 8, 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium.

THE NUMBER (UW)

150 | Games as a member of UW’s coaching staff for Paul Chryst after Saturday’s game against BYU. The Badgers are 114-35 with Chryst on staff, including stints as tight ends coach (2002), offensive coordinator (2005-11) and head coach (2015-present).

THE NUMBER (BYU)

3 | Years since the Cougars defeated a ranked team — a 35-24 home win over No. 20 Boise State on Sept. 12, 2015.

