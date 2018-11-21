While the Badgers have put together a rather underwhelming season thus far, it wouldn’t be the first time they finished off a disappointing year with a win over Minnesota. UW’s the better team and should make it 15 straight over the Gophers.
BADGERS 24, MINNESOTA 13
THE NUMBER (UW)
7 | fourth-quarter comebacks for the Badgers with Paul Chryst as head coach, most recently in last week’s triple-overtime victory at Purdue. Chryst has been part of a combined 15 fourth-quarter comebacks as offensive coordinator (2005-11) and head coach (2015-present) at UW.
THE NUMBER (Minnesota)
58 | freshmen on Minnesota’s roster, which makes up 51.7 percent of the Gophers’ 112 players.