Expectations should lower for the Badgers following their loss to BYU last week, but UW’s still likely more talented than Iowa.
The Hawkeyes’ home-field advantage won’t make a victory easy, though.
BADGERS 20, HAWKEYES 16
THE NUMBER (UW)
17 | Trophy game victories for the Badgers in their last 18 rivalry contests with Iowa (Heartland Trophy), Nebraska (Freedom Trophy) and Minnesota (Paul Bunyan’s Axe), dating back to 2010.
THE NUMBER (Iowa)
14 | Career touchdown receptions for Iowa tight end Noah Fant, more than any other tight end in program history. Thirteen of those have come from quarterback Nate Stanley over the Hawkeyes’ last 16 games.