The Badgers have a chance to open the season with back-to-back shutouts, which they also did in 2013. The main priority in this game is staying as healthy as possible heading into a bye week that precedes the Big Ten opener against Michigan.
BADGERS 48, CHIPPEWAS 7
THE NUMBER
23 — consecutive wins for UW in home openers dating to a 43-7 loss to open the 1995 season.
KEY STAT — OFFENSE
Pass efficiency: UW junior quarterback Jack Coan (above) was 19 of 26 for 201 yards and two touchdowns against South Florida, good for a pass efficiency rating of 163.4.
KEY STAT — DEFENSE
Rushing defense: UW allowed 26 rushing yards on 23 attempts against South Florida. The Bulls’ two longest runs — 19 and 10 yards — were by quarterbacks. They gained 12 yards on 13 handoffs.