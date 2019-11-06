Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO IMPACT AFTERNOON COMMUTE... LIGHT SNOW IS OVERSPREADING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON. VISIBILITY IS GENERALLY 1 TO 3 MILES WITH THE SNOW. AN ADDITIONAL INCH OF SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH THIS ROUND. ISOLATED SLICK SPOTS ARE POSSIBLE WITH ANY SLUSH THAT BUILDS UP ON ROADWAYS. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. LOOK FOR SNOW TO END FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST THROUGH LATE EVENING.