Too much is riding on this game for the Badgers not to come out with energy and get an early lead. Purdue will make some plays, but Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line will churn out another win to set up a winner-take-all matchup at Minnesota. Purdue’s losing streak against UW will reach 14 games.
BADGERS 35, BOILERMAKERS 21
THE NUMBER (UW)
6.97: Yards per play over the past two games for the Badgers
THE NUMBER (PURDUE)
42.6: Pass attempts per game for the Boilermakers, which leads the Big Ten and is third-most in the FBS
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Third-down conversion defense: UW’s mark of .242 leads the FBS, even after Nebraska went 6 of 12 last week on third down
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Fumbles recovered: Despite forcing 11 fumbles, Purdue’s three fumble recoveries rank tied for 122nd in the nation