UW’s bounced back from its loss to BYU with two straight conference wins, but Michigan possess the talent needed to contain the Badgers’ offense and take advantage of their potentially depleted defense.
WOLVERINES 27, BADGERS 14
THE NUMBER (UW)
17 | straight regular-season victories in Big Ten play for the Badgers, the nation’s longest active conference win streak and the longest run of consecutive league wins in school history.
THE NUMBER (Michigan)
20 | starters who returned from Michigan’s 2017 team, tied for the third-highest total of any FBS program.