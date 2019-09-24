It’s tempting to pick a close game, considering the history between these two programs.
But watching UW dismantle Michigan had to make believers out of even the biggest cynics, and there’s reason to believe the Badgers will keep the train rolling.
BADGERS 30, WILDCATS 7
THE NUMBER (UW)
76.6 — Percentage of plays UW has run this season while leading its opponent by at least 14 points. According to SportsSource Analytics, that’s the No. 1 game-control mark in the nation.
THE NUMBER (Northwestern)
77.1 — Northwestern’s pass efficiency rating, which ranks last among 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
KEY STAT — OFFENSE
Pass efficiency: UW quarterback Jack Coan ranks second in the Big Ten and 14th nationally in pass efficiency. The junior has completed 77.3 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions in 75 attempts.
KEY STAT — DEFENSE
Passing offense: Northwestern ranks last in the Big Ten and 123rd in the nation with 136 passing yards per game. UW is allowing 144.3 yards per game through the air, which ranks eighth nationally.