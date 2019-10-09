UW has to be ready for anything with the Spartans, who are desperate for a win and have a history of pulling out trick plays, especially on special teams. Still, the way the Badgers are playing on defense, and how often the offense is giving that defense an early lead to work with, should be enough.
BADGERS 21, MICHIGAN STATE 13
THE NUMBER (UW)
74.6: UW junior quarterback Jack Coan’s completion percentage, which is tied for sixth-highest in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
THE NUMBER (MICHIGAN STATE)
281: Yards per game senior quarterback Brian Lewerke is generating per game for Michigan State. UW’s defense is surrendering 178.6 total yards per game.
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Rushing average: Michigan State allows just 100.3 yards per game and 3 yards per carry on the ground. UW tailback Jonathan Taylor is averaging 149.0 per game and 7.2 per carry.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Pass breakups: The Badgers have broken up 30 of its opponents’ 157 pass attempts (19.1 percent). When including UW’s six interceptions, 22.9 percent of opponents’ passes have been disrupted by Badgers’ defenders.