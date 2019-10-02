UW should have no issues pounding the ball down Kent State’s throat. The biggest thing this week for the Badgers is avoiding any key injuries heading into the heart of their Big Ten schedule.
BADGERS 48, GOLDEN FLASHES 10
THE NUMBER (UW)
87 — passing attempts for UW junior quarterback Jack Coan this season until his first interception, which came late in the first half against Northwestern.
THE NUMBER (Kent State)
71 — completion percentage this season for Kent State quarterback Dustin Crim. UW opponents have completed 43 percent of their passes in 2019.
KEY STAT — OFFENSE
Rushing defense: Kent State allows 261 rushing yards per game, which ranks last among the 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. UW tailback Jonathan Taylor ranks second nationally with 139.8 rushing yards per game.
KEY STAT — DEFENSE
Sacks: UW had five sacks in its win over Northwestern, giving it 12 for the season. The Golden Flashes have allowed 12 sacks in their four games.