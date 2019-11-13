Right now, UW’s program is far and away in better shape than Nebraska’s. The Badgers got back to their identity last week, and will stick to that down the stretch as they chase a Big Ten Conference West Division championship. UW’s won eight of past nine meetings, including six straight, and they make it 9 of 10 and seven straight Saturday to retain the Freedom Trophy (above).
BADGERS 31, CORNHUSKERS 14
THE NUMBER (UW)
9.6: Average yards per carry for UW’s Jonathan Taylor in two meetings with Nebraska. He has 470 yards and five touchdowns in his career against the Cornhuskers.
THE NUMBER (NEBRASKA)
71.2: Average plays per game for Nebraska, whose tempo could be an issue for the Badgers
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Time of possession: UW leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with an average time of possession of 36:52.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Passes defended: Nebraska’s Lamar Jackson is fourth in FBS with 15 total passes defended