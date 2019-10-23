Illinois’ offense is similar in style to Ohio State’s, but the Buckeyes have the luxury of running it with better athletes. Seeing the chunk plays UW allowed to the Fighting Illini make it tough to envision slowing down Fields and Co. enough to remain in the game. The Badgers’ ball-control offense could help in that regard, so long as clock-killing drives result in touchdowns.
BUCKEYES 28, BADGERS 10
THE NUMBER (UW)
15: Rushing touchdowns for Jonathan Taylor as he prepares for Ohio State’s defense, which has allowed just two rushing TDs.
THE NUMBER (OHIO STATE)
62: Points off turnovers for the Buckeyes, who have 15 takeaways. When its defense creates a turnover, Ohio State capitalizes.
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Third-down conversions: UW is sixth in the FBS with a 52 percent third-down conversion rate. OSU is third in the country in getting third-down stops, and allows just 25.9 percent of tries to convert.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Passing efficiency: Fields is fourth in the country at 190.2 passer efficiency rating.