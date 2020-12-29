STATE JOURNAL PICK

UW’s offense should be able to get a least one of its key playmakers back, which will help it control the clock and keep Wake Forest’s offense off the field. The Badgers’ defense has avoided major injuries or losses to COVID-19, especially in the front seven, and they’ll win the line-of-scrimmage battle in this one.

Badgers 24, Wake Forest 14

THE NUMBER (UW)

11: Touchdowns allowed by the Badgers, which is the fewest in the FBS among teams that’ve played six or more games

THE NUMBER (WAKE FOREST)

5.8: Yards per play for the Demon Deacons, which would rank fourth in the Big Ten

KEY STAT (OFFENSE)

Third-down conversions: UW is a combined eight of 30 on third down over its past two games while Wake Forest allows a 43% conversion rate on opponents’ third downs.

KEY STAT (DEFENSE)

Interceptions: UW hasn’t lost a game in which it has picked off a pass. Wake Forest QBs have only thrown one INT this season.

