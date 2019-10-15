UW hasn’t allowed a point yet this month, and a third consecutive shutout is possible given how well the defense has been playing.
Illinois’ smoke and mirrors might be able to create a splash play or two, but they’re not sustainable.
The Badgers should be able to ride Taylor (above) and the run game to cruise to another win and keep its starters fresh for next week’s showdown at Ohio State.
BADGERS 45, FIGHTING ILLINI 10
THE NUMBER (UW)
6.4: Yards per carry for Jonathan Taylor, despite missing nearly 5 quarters of play this season.
THE NUMBER (ILLINOIS)
32:47: Opponents’ average time of possession this season, the worst in the Big Ten and 115th of 130 teams in the FBS.
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Scoring: The Badgers’ average of 42.5 points per game is their highest through the first six games of the season since 2011 (50.2)
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
16.1: Yards per catch for Illinois’ leading receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe had five catches for 102 yards against Michigan last week, and has five receiving TDs this year.