STATE JOURNAL PICK

The Badgers defense lived up to its billing last week, not allowing a point with it on the field and making plays in crucial moments. If they can do that again, especially in the first half, the UW offense should be able to build a lead and allow both sides of the ball to play from ahead. Look for a big game from Danny Davis or Kendric Pryor, UW’s top receivers.
BADGERS 38, CORNHUSKERS 21
THE NUMBER (UW)
273.01: After one game, UW quarterback Graham Mertz leads the nation in passing efficiency with a rating of 273.01.
THE NUMBER (NEBRASKA)
29.3: Nebraska’s average drive last week gained 29.3 yards
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Yards per carry: UW’s 3.4 yards per carry last week against Illinois were the team’s lowest since a midseason loss at Ohio State last year, and the fourth-lowest in the past three seasons
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Third-down conversions: UW allowed the Illini to convert 2 of 10 chances on third down last week, while Nebraska went 4 of 10 on third down against Ohio State
