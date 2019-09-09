Thanks for being a Wisconsin State Journal member. Your support means a lot to us, and it does a lot, too. Besides helping to fund our own coverage efforts, your membership is one small way to stand up for fair, unbiased journalism generally.
And in today's rock-'em-sock-'em world, there seems to be nearly universal agreement (certain politicians notwithstanding) that honest, accurate journalism remains vital to our democracy.
As the editor at the Wisconsin State Journal, whenever my funeral director friend in my hometown of Evansville complains about the regular payments he makes to us for obituaries, I always say, “Hey, my kid’s gotta eat, you know.”
Journalism’s gotta eat, too.
It takes subscribers — we call them members now, because everyone wants to be a member of something — to provide fuel for the engine of journalism.
As an industry, and at this newspaper, we haven't been very good at talking with our readers about what we do, why we do it and how much it costs to do the work that we do. Most people would have no way of knowing this, but it's really expensive to operate a newsroom.
For starters, we try to pay staffers decent and reasonable salaries. And when you take "decent and reasonable" times 45 journalists, it adds up quickly to a big number.
We also invest in new equipment and technology all the time. Anyone buy an iPhone lately? Steve Jobs' ultimate tool/toy is fantastic and a backbone of our reporting, but the gang at Apple's Genius Bar doesn't give those things away. And we need them by the dozens — along with laptops, software and a lot of other things to publish stories in the printed paper and on our website.
And we travel. Boy, do we travel. In particular, our sports reporters spend lots of time on the road covering the Badgers, Packers, Bucks and other teams in which our audience has interest.
Just one recent example: On Aug. 30, we sent columnist Tom Oates and reporter Jim Polzin to Tampa, Florida, to cover the season opener for the Badgers' football team. The team did great, our writers did great, and the price tag for our coverage was about $2,500.
The expense is worth every penny because it allows us to fulfill our mission of providing timely, relevant and credible news and information to an audience that we know is looking for all three of those things.
This fact gets to the "what we do, and why we do it" mentioned above. The State Journal newsroom is full of passionate, motivated people who seek a few basic things every day: truth, clarity, understanding and the ability to share what we learn in our reporting with as many people as possible.