8 The Nuggets' Nikola Jokic earned his eighth triple-double of the playoffs by the third quarter in Monday's game against the Lakers, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's 1967 NBA record for triple-doubles in a single postseason. Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former Wisconsin men's basketball star is still the same jokester. But he has a serious side when it comes to discussing love and basketball.
A special meeting was held Monday morning to hear public comments regarding Dana MacKenzie not being renewed as Waunakee High School's boys ba…
Pack the picnic basket or your dancing shoes, then head out for some live music.
The store has grown from 1,000 square feet to roughly 7,000 square feet, and offers fresh produce that includes Asian noodles, specialty meats…
A versatile forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota is frequently in contact with the Badgers' staff. He breaks down his recruiting.